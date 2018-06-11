Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - June 11 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - June 11

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Amy Roloff of the TLC reality series "Little People, Big World" talks to more about life, love and the future of her family's long-running tv show.  To learn more about Amy, check out her website at: 

https://amyroloffslittlekitchen.com/

Leap Adventures http://www.leapadventure.org

Portland-based designer Rebecca Katz of First Campaign accessories talks to More about her line of unique camera bags, pouches and duffel bags.  If you'd like to check out the full line, log onto:

https://www.etsy.com/shop/FirstCampaign

