James Beard nominee Chef Justin Woodward announced on May 22 he was opening a new wine bar next door to his high-end establishment Castagna. He’s teaming up with Brent Braun, a 2017 Food & Wine Sommelier of the Year, who’s choosing playful wines to pair with Chef Woodward’s inventive menu. OK Omens opens tonight, and for Braun and Chef Woodward, the goal is to have fun.

