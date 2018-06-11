On the Go with Joe at West Coast Training - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at West Coast Training

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) -

For anyone who ever wanted to learn how to operate large machinery, there’s a place for you in Woodland.

West Coast Training, located at 3805 Dike Road, lets students get behind the wheels of bulldozers, excavators and construction cranes.

Operating these giant machines is no easy feat, but signing up for training is a simple step.

Learn more about West Coast Training at HeavyEquipmentTraining.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.