Two people critically injured in deadly crash near St. Paul die at hospital

Two people who were critically injured in a deadly crash near St. Paul later died at the hospital.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported Ronald Wall, 25, and Jamie Shennan, 22, succumbed to their injuries over the weekend after Thursday’s crash.

A third person, Timotheus Albers, 37, died at the scene on McKay Road Northeast near French Prairie Road Northeast.

Deputies said all three men were employees of a Dutch technology company and had just arrived in the U.S. the previous weekend.

Investigators said Wall and his two passengers were stopped behind a driver making a left turn from McKay Road. A pickup struck Wall’s car from behind, causing Wall to crash into the car in front of him.

The other two drivers were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash and no further details were released Monday.

