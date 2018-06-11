Hazmat crew responds to clean up diesel spill after crash in NE - KPTV - FOX 12

Hazmat crew responds to clean up diesel spill after crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR

A hazmat crew responded to clean up a diesel spill after a crash in northeast Portland on Monday morning.

The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Alderwood Road.

Firefighters said a diesel fuel tank on one of the vehicles ruptured in the crash and created a spill on the roadway.

Alderwood Road was expected to be closed between Cornfoot Road and Columbia Boulevard for six to eight hours. Columbia Boulevard at Alderwood Road may experience intermittent closures as drivers enter and exit Alderwood.

People were advised to use alternate routes.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no reports of injuries. 

