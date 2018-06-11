Police ID man in ‘suspicious death’ in NE Portland; detectives seek his family, friends

Police have identified a man found dead in a northeast Portland home in a case investigators called “suspicious.”

Officers responded to the 10900 block of Northeast Marx Street at 1:03 a.m. Friday. Kenneth J. Okazaki, 69, of Portland, was found dead inside a home.

A member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Okazaki’s death was suspicious in nature based on the initial investigation.

On Monday, police reported Okazaki’s cause of death has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

Any family or friends who had contact with Okazaki in the previous month are asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov.

