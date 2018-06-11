Affidavit: Man was ‘viciously’ attacked, stabbed 15 times in Ridgefield; step-grandson arrested

A 21-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder in connection with a “vicious” attack on his step-grandfather that included the victim being stabbed by two other men 15 times, according to court documents.

Miccah McDowell was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree arson and first-degree kidnapping.

Deputies said his arrest follows a home invasion robbery on the 6700 block of Northwest 192nd Street on Saturday.

Court documents state McDowell’s step-grandfather was found inside his home suffering from severe stab wounds. The man was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the victim’s GMC Yukon was missing from the home, several rooms had been ransacked and spent shell casings were found in the home. Two safes had also been opened, with multiple guns and other valuable missing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states detectives contacted the victim after surgery who said McDowell, his step-grandson, came up and hugged him in his garage right before two other men attacked the victim by striking him with guns.

The victim said McDowell walked away as the other two men took the victim into the home, opened his safe and then stabbed him multiple times, according to court documents. One of the men fired a gun twice, a probable cause affidavit states.

The suspect’s grandmother told detectives McDowell has been involved in recent criminal activity and borrowed $1,500 from them to pay for legal fees, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states the victims’ home smelled of gasoline and small fires were found inside. A car in the driveway was also on fire.

The stolen GMC Yukon was later found abandoned with guns inside near Orchards Park.

Detectives said they contacted McDowell who agreed to meet them at a Ridgefield gas station, according to court documents, but when he approached in a car, he turned around and threw a bag out of the window that contained the keys to the victim’s stolen GMC Yukon.

McDowell was later taken into custody and denied any involvement in the robbery and attempted murder of his step-grandfather, a probable cause affidavit states, adding that he did not know how the keys ended up in a bag that he threw out of the window.

McDowell stated he had not been to his grandparents’ house in several years.

A probable cause affidavits states the burned car in the driveway was determined to have a registration with a report of sale to McDowell.

No possible suspect information has been released about the other two men described by the victim.

A probable cause affidavit in a separate case from Friday states McDowell is also accused of second-degree assault-domestic violence for allegedly choking a woman known to him.

