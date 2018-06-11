Police ID motorcyclist who died at I-205 and I-84 interchange

Portland police have identified a 44-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash at the Interstate 205 and Interstate 84 interchange last month.

Medical personnel said Jason L Schumacher, of Portland, died while he was being transported to an area hospital May 13.

Police responded to the crash on Exit 21B around 9:40 p.m.

Exit 21B is the exit from northbound I-205 to westbound I-84.

Officers with the bureau’s Traffic Investigation Unit don’t think any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.