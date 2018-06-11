‘There was so much blood’: Man allegedly attacked by neighbor near Vancouver

A quick-thinking young woman jumped in action Monday afternoon to help a man deputies said was attacked by a neighbor in Hazel Dell.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the attack occurred near Northwest 18th Avenue and 96th Street around 12:30 p.m.

The woman says she heard yelling outside and found a man lying in the street, bleeding heavily from his head. She says she thought he was going to die–so she and her grandmother, a war medic, jumped in to help.

“There was so much blood,” Reneasha Ahlstrand said.

Ahlstrand attempted first aid, which she says she learned in the Girl Scouts, as she waited for medics to arrive.

“I had my hand on his head, trying to stop the bleeding, and I kept screaming for the ladies to get me towels, get me water, but they were in shock, you know,” Ahlstrand said.

The sheriff’s office said the man was attacked by a neighbor who lives across the street.

The victim told deputies the suspect attacked him with a hammer. Investigators are still trying to confirm what, if anything, he was hit with.

Ahlstrand said she sat with the man until medics arrived on scene.

“I kept telling him, ‘honey, please don’t move, just please stay still’ … I thought he was going to die, I was terrified,” Ahlstrand said.

When medics arrived, they rushed the man to an area hospital, where they say he is being treated for life-threating injuries.

Ahlstrand said she prays that everything works out for the better.

“I just hope that he is okay,” Ahlstrand said. “They told me which hospital he went to and I’m probably going to call later, or go by and see if he is alright.”

Deputies said they have arrested 30-year-old Sione Suli in connection to the case.

They believe Suli may suffer from mental illness and said he is being held at the Clark County Jail, where he faces an assault charge.

The Clark County Major Crimes Unit is assisting patrol deputies with the investigation. No other details were released, including a possible motive.

