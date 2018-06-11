Man, 75, dies in hospital after head-on crash near Depoe Bay

A 75-year-old man died Monday after a head-on crash south of Depoe Bay Saturday.

According to Oregon State Police, Robert Anthony Franano, of Newport, died at the hospital as a result of injuries he sustained in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred on US-101 on Cape Foulweather around 9:15 a.m.

Troopers say Franano was driving a Lincoln passenger car when a southbound driver lost control of their car and spun into northbound traffic.

The other driver, identified as Rhonda Colleen Jean Messer, 38, was driving with 36-year-old Gary Blaine Moore in the passenger seat.

During the crash, Messer and Moore were thrown from their car and landed in a ditch on the roadway, according to troopers.

Franano was removed from his car by Depoe Bay Fire.

Franano, Messer and Moore were flown to various hospitals with serious and critical injuries, according to OSP.

US-101 was closed for five and a half hours following the crash. Troopers believe Messer may have been impaired during the crash.

