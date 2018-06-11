No As, Bs or Os: Red Cross addresses blood shortage with new campaign

The American Red Cross says it will launch a new campaign to encourage more blood donations.

It’s part of an international effort to close the gap on blood shortage and recruit new donors.

During the campaign, the letters A, B and O–the main blood groups–will disappear from brands, social media pages, signs and websites, the organization says.

The Red Cross hopes this will illustrate the critical role that every blood donor plays.

“When the letters vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking,” the organization says.

At a conference to kick off the campaign Monday, Felix Lilly, 21, said he started donating blood after he survived a traumatic brain injury.

11 years ago, Lilly says, after fell from a tree and broke “a good half” of his body.

“I started donating platelets once I realized what the importance was to the other patients and the other people in the hospital,” Lilly said.

People interested in donating blood can download the American Red Cross app to make an appointment or visit the blood bank nearest them.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.