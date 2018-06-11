Sherwood man gets 6 years for past sex crimes involving young gi - KPTV - FOX 12

Sherwood man gets 6 years for past sex crimes involving young girl

Rick Rayborn (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Rick Rayborn (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
SHERWOOD, OR (KTPV) -

A 48-year-old man has been found guilty of multiple sex crimes and was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday.

Rick Rayborn, of Sherwood, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of sex abuse charges.

He was arrested May 16 after an 18-year-old victim approached a school resource officer and reported sexual abuse by Rayborn that had occurred more than a decade ago during her childhood.

The information the victim provided led to Rayborn’s arrest, authorities said.

