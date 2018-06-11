Investigators: Electrical failure sparked two-alarm blaze at Forest Grove church

Investigators say an electrical failure sparked a two-alarm blaze at a church in Forest Grove this weekend.

Hillside Bible Church on Northwest Clapshaw Hill Road burst into flames just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

Crews report the church was quickly engulfed in flames and said the church’s steeple and the roof collapsed within minutes.

Investigators Monday said the electrical failure occurred in a void space between the church’s basement and main floor.

During the investigation, authorities examined the scene and interviewed witnesses and individuals associated with the church.

One firefighter was treated for burns at the scene Saturday. Crews had a hard time fighting the flames because the church is in a rural area and there were no fire hydrants nearby.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Fire Marshal assisted with the investigation.

