OHSU preparing to close Portland Aerial Tram for 5 weeks for maintenance

Some patients and employees at Oregon Health & Science University will soon have to find a different way to get to and from the hospital’s two main campuses, at least temporarily.

OHSU is shutting down its popular and distinctive Portland Aerial Tram line for five weeks.

The closure is to allow for maintenance. The giant cables that hold the tram in the air get worn after a while and need to be adjusted.

During the closure, the section of cable that has been resting on the tower will be moved down. It’s something OHSU officials say has to be done every 12 years.

The tram typically takes around 5,000 people up Marquam Hill in the morning, and another 5,000 back down in the afternoon.

Around 85 to 90 percent of those people are affiliated with OHSU, with the other 10 to 15 percent typically patients.

OHSU reports hospital services won’t be disrupted and several options will be put in place to get people where they need to go, including an expended bike valet program with new E-bikes, as well as shuttles.

“We will run shuttles. So there’ll be shuttles from the South Waterfront up to Marquam Hill and back. They’ll be running all day, from 5:30 in the morning until 9:30 at night,” said Brett Dodson, OHSU director of transportation.

The closure begins June 23 and will last five weeks.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.