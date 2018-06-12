Deputies: Mt. Adams hiker rescued after getting caught in rain with dead phone battery

A woman was rescued after Skamania County sheriff’s deputies say she went solo hiking near Mount Adams, and got caught in the rain with a dead phone and car battery.

Shawna Lamb told FOX 12 she took off Friday morning for one of her treasured camping spots, about 10 miles from any roads.

Lamb said she had a sinking feeling Saturday, when she realized she was out of battery.

“It’s kind of freaky being out of contact,” she said. “I was kind of scared but I knew as soon as the rain stopped, I’m hiking out.”

Luckily, Lamb said she had a rain camp set up. Otherwise, she said she would’ve been waiting for help, cold and wet from the downpour.

Before the hiker’s phone died, Lamb was able to reach her husband, Scott Mouser, late Saturday.

She told him, on 1 percent of battery, which service road she had hiked off the highway.

But it turns out, there was more than one road with the same name, which made Mouser’s search on Sunday nearly impossible.

That’s when he reached out to deputies.

“I am so thankful. I was in the tent trying to go to sleep, when I heard my name being called and I screamed, ‘Yes, that's me! I’m putting on my shoes. I’ll be right out!’” said Lamb.

Deputies said they searched for five and a half hours, checking 70 miles of roadway.

Lamb said deputies finally found her when they came across her plea for help: an SOS sign made out of wood.

She told FOX 12 if she hadn’t made the sign, deputies said they would’ve had trouble finding her.

Lamb’s message for other hikers is: “Bring warm socks, always have rain gear, and have situational awareness. Just know what’s going on around you, pay attention and bring fire starters.”

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.