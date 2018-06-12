Police investigating shooting at Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar, no injuries reported

The 19-month-old daughter of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned in a Southern California swimming pool, authorities said Monday.More >
The 19-month-old daughter of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned in a Southern California swimming pool, authorities said Monday.More >
A man buzzed on painkillers and other drugs when his pickup truck plowed into a pack of Michigan bicyclists, killing five, was sentenced Monday.More >
A man buzzed on painkillers and other drugs when his pickup truck plowed into a pack of Michigan bicyclists, killing five, was sentenced Monday.More >
One man and four children are dead after an over 20-hour standoff, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a press conference Monday.More >
One man and four children are dead after an over 20-hour standoff, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a press conference Monday.More >
Two people were arrested after officers responded to a street racing scene in northeast Portland, leading to a chase and other drivers trying to interfere with the officers, according to police.More >
Two people were arrested after officers responded to a street racing scene in northeast Portland, leading to a chase and other drivers trying to interfere with the officers, according to police.More >
Deputies are investigating an assault case in the Vancouver area that left one man with serious injuries and his neighbor facing charges.More >
Deputies are investigating an assault case in the Vancouver area that left one man with serious injuries and his neighbor facing charges.More >
An Oregon man will spend more than 12 years behind bars after he repeatedly punched, choked and slammed a deputy’s head against the floor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon says.More >
An Oregon man will spend more than 12 years behind bars after he repeatedly punched, choked and slammed a deputy’s head against the floor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon says.More >
The suspects documented their kill in graphic photos -- grinning near slumped over carcasses, posing with a decapitated elk head and taking a selfie with animal blood splattered over one of the alleged poacher's face.More >
The suspects documented their kill in graphic photos -- grinning near slumped over carcasses, posing with a decapitated elk head and taking a selfie with animal blood splattered over one of the alleged poacher's face.More >
Miccah McDowell, 21, was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree arson and first-degree kidnapping.More >
Miccah McDowell, 21, was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree arson and first-degree kidnapping.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar Monday night.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar Monday night.More >
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >