Police investigating shooting at Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar, no injuries reported

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar Monday night.

Officers responded to the restaurant, located at 11215 Southeast Division Street, at 9:54 p.m. Multiple 9-1-1 callers reported that a suspect fired multiple rounds into the business.

When officers arrived to the scene, they contacted witnesses and learned no one was injured. Officers located evidence of gunfire in the parking lot, and also found multiple bullet strikes to the business.

Based on information learned, officers believe a suspect arrived to the restaurant, threatened a person inside and fired a gun multiple times.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Assault Detail will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the PPB's non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

