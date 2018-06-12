On the Go with Joe for Be Their Muscle MDA Workout

Are you looking to burn calories while helping out a good cause? There's an event happening in Beaverton this weekend for you.

Burn Boot Camp, located at 14801 Southwest Millikan Way, is hosting a workout event on June 16 to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Charity Workout starts at 9 a.m. followed by a Trainer Burn-A-Thon Workout at 10 a.m.

All of the profits from the event will go to MDA to send children with muscular dystrophy to a special summer camp.

Registration is $25, but people can donate more if they would like.

For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com/be-their-muscle/

