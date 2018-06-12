On the Go with Joe for Be Their Muscle MDA Workout

Are you looking to burn calories while helping out a good cause? There's an event happening in Beaverton this weekend just for you.More >
Are you looking to burn calories while helping out a good cause? There's an event happening in Beaverton this weekend just for you.More >
For anyone who ever wanted to learn how to operate large machinery, there’s a place for you in Woodland.More >
For anyone who ever wanted to learn how to operate large machinery, there’s a place for you in Woodland.More >
Fleet Week returned to Portland Wednesday and the public can head to the city’s waterfront to see the visitors.More >
Fleet Week returned to Portland Wednesday and the public can head to the city’s waterfront to see the visitors.More >
The Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade is Saturday morning and volunteers are busy preparing the floats that will be on display.More >
The Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade is Saturday morning and volunteers are busy preparing the floats that will be on display.More >
A bakery that specializes in tasty treats and snacks from Germany has a new home in northeast Portland.More >
A bakery that specializes in tasty treats and snacks from Germany has a new home in northeast Portland.More >
Something fruity, something hoppy and something saucy: all three are coming together for an event down at an Oregon farm this month.More >
Something fruity, something hoppy and something saucy: all three are coming together for an event down at an Oregon farm this month.More >
Are you looking to burn calories but not a hole in your wallet? There's a workout series for you in Vancouver.More >
Are you looking to burn calories but not a hole in your wallet? There's a workout series for you in Vancouver.More >
Cops across Oregon are getting on rooftops, but not to search for suspects – they’re helping support a special cause.More >
Cops across Oregon are getting on rooftops, but not to search for suspects – they’re helping support a special cause.More >
A beloved local chocolate shop is making its sweet return to northwest Portland more than a year and a half after its cafe was heavily damaged in an explosion.More >
A beloved local chocolate shop is making its sweet return to northwest Portland more than a year and a half after its cafe was heavily damaged in an explosion.More >
A pair with two of the strongest arms in the country live in the Portland metro area, and they are ready to flex their muscles at an upcoming international competition.More >
A pair with two of the strongest arms in the country live in the Portland metro area, and they are ready to flex their muscles at an upcoming international competition.More >
The 19-month-old daughter of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned in a Southern California swimming pool, authorities said Monday.More >
The 19-month-old daughter of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned in a Southern California swimming pool, authorities said Monday.More >
A man buzzed on painkillers and other drugs when his pickup truck plowed into a pack of Michigan bicyclists, killing five, was sentenced Monday.More >
A man buzzed on painkillers and other drugs when his pickup truck plowed into a pack of Michigan bicyclists, killing five, was sentenced Monday.More >
One man and four children are dead after an over 20-hour standoff, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a press conference Monday.More >
One man and four children are dead after an over 20-hour standoff, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a press conference Monday.More >
Two people were arrested after officers responded to a street racing scene in northeast Portland, leading to a chase and other drivers trying to interfere with the officers, according to police.More >
Two people were arrested after officers responded to a street racing scene in northeast Portland, leading to a chase and other drivers trying to interfere with the officers, according to police.More >
Deputies are investigating an assault case in the Vancouver area that left one man with serious injuries and his neighbor facing charges.More >
Deputies are investigating an assault case in the Vancouver area that left one man with serious injuries and his neighbor facing charges.More >
An Oregon man will spend more than 12 years behind bars after he repeatedly punched, choked and slammed a deputy’s head against the floor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon says.More >
An Oregon man will spend more than 12 years behind bars after he repeatedly punched, choked and slammed a deputy’s head against the floor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon says.More >
The suspects documented their kill in graphic photos -- grinning near slumped over carcasses, posing with a decapitated elk head and taking a selfie with animal blood splattered over one of the alleged poacher's face.More >
The suspects documented their kill in graphic photos -- grinning near slumped over carcasses, posing with a decapitated elk head and taking a selfie with animal blood splattered over one of the alleged poacher's face.More >
Miccah McDowell, 21, was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree arson and first-degree kidnapping.More >
Miccah McDowell, 21, was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree arson and first-degree kidnapping.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar Monday night.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar Monday night.More >
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >