On the Go with Joe for Be Their Muscle MDA Workout - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe for Be Their Muscle MDA Workout

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
(KPTV) (KPTV)
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Are you looking to burn calories while helping out a good cause? There's an event happening in Beaverton this weekend for you. 

Burn Boot Camp, located at 14801 Southwest Millikan Way, is hosting a workout event on June 16 to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Charity Workout starts at 9 a.m. followed by a Trainer Burn-A-Thon Workout at 10 a.m.

All of the profits from the event will go to MDA to send children with muscular dystrophy to a special summer camp.

Registration is $25, but people can donate more if they would like.

For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com/be-their-muscle/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.