Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing SR-14 in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing SR-14 in Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV/AIR 12) (KPTV/AIR 12)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The Washington State Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died while crossing State Route 14 in Vancouver Monday night.

WSP said just before 12 a.m., a 53-year-old man was attempting to cross eastbound SR-14 from westbound SR-14 near 192nd Avenue when a vehicle in an eastbound lane struck him. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Eastbound SR-14 was closed during the crash investigation and reopened around 3:20 a.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.