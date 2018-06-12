Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing SR-14 in Vancouver

The Washington State Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died while crossing State Route 14 in Vancouver Monday night.

WSP said just before 12 a.m., a 53-year-old man was attempting to cross eastbound SR-14 from westbound SR-14 near 192nd Avenue when a vehicle in an eastbound lane struck him. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Eastbound SR-14 was closed during the crash investigation and reopened around 3:20 a.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

