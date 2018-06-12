Family, friends raise $20,000 reward in unsolved NE Portland shooting death

Friends and family of Brian Elton Spaulding raised $20,000 to offer as a reward in his unsolved shooting death.

Spaulding was killed in June 2017. Officers responded to a home on the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue on June 12, 2017 and found Spaulding, 36, dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and determined Spaulding was the victim of a shooting and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said there is still no suspect information in the case and no known reason why Spaulding was killed.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon has offered a reward up to $2,500 in the case. Earlier this year, Spaulding’s family and friends held a benefit to raise money for a larger cash reward. They also created a Gofundme account that surpassed their $20,000 goal.

To be eligible for the privately raised reward, a person with information needs to contact Detective Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov. The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Spaulding's death.

People who wish to remain anonymous may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers, should their information lead to an arrest.

