Police investigating street racing shooting death near Prairie High School in Brush Prairie

Police are seeking witnesses to a shooting that occurred during a suspected street race near Prairie High School in Brush Prairie.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to SR-503 near Northeast 119th Street at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said a 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by Ariel Romano, 29, appeared to be racing another car south on the highway when Romano lost control, left the roadway, drove across the entrance to Prairie High School and hit a tree.

Investigators then learned Romano had sustained a gunshot wound at some point during the incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The case is now considered a homicide.

A witness told troopers the other car stopped briefly after Romano crashed, but then left the scene.

Other witnesses saw the second sedan turn westbound onto Northeast 99th Street.

Troopers and other law enforcement officers searched the area, but they did not find the second vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jen Ortiz at 360-449-7948, Jennifer.Ortiz@wsp.wa.gov; Detective Justin Maier at 360-449-7943, Justin.Maier@wsp.wa.gov; or Detective Dave Ortner at 360-449-7942, David.Ortner@wsp.wa.gov.

Troopers initially described the incident as a hit-and-run crash, saying the two cars had collided before Romano crashed into the tree.

