Salem man gets 3 years for crash that killed 68-year-old woman

An Oregon man was sentenced to three years in prison for hitting and killing a 68-year-old woman while driving drunk.

The Statesman Journal reported Monday that Jonathan Combs, of Salem, was arrested on charges of manslaughter and drunken driving on the night of Feb. 13, 2016, when he struck Olivia Stroup.

Stroup, also of Salem, was crossing a well-lit, marked crosswalk when Combs' vehicle struck her.

Combs reported the crash to police immediately after hitting Stroup.

When police reached the scene, they found Combs wearing a T-shirt that read, "This guy needs a beer."

Police say Combs told responding officers he had three or four beers before getting behind the wheel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.