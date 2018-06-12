Affidavit: Second suspect in Ridgefield home invasion caught wearing victim’s watch, necklace

Miccah McDowell on left (photo courtesy The Columbian), Hayden Brewer on right (KPTV image)

A second suspect in a Ridgefield home invasion investigation was caught by law enforcement while wearing the victim’s Rolex watch and gold necklace, according to court documents.

Hayden Brewer, 20, was taken into custody on the 7700 block of Northeast Highway 99 in the Vancouver area Monday.

The first suspect, Miccah McDowell, told detectives he planned a robbery of his grandparents’ home in Ridgefield with several other people, including Brewer, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states McDowell planned to go to the home to “scope it out,” but encountered his step-grandfather in the garage.

His accomplices then showed up earlier than expected, the affidavit states, and viciously attacked the man, stabbed him, stole from his safe and started fires in the home.

McDowell said he walked away, but returned after 15 minutes to tell the other men to “hurry up.” McDowell said his step-grandfather appeared unharmed at that time, according to a probable cause affidavit.

McDowell’s car was later found burning in the driveway.

Doctors told the victim’s family he was stabbed around 15 times, according to court documents.

Investigators said Brewer was wearing a gold chain and a Rolex watch when he was taken into custody. Those items were identified as belonging to the victim by the man’s wife, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brewer is facing charges including first-degree robbery, kidnapping, arson and attempted murder.

McDowell is also facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree arson and kidnapping.

By late Tuesday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported that the third suspect in the case had been arrested.

Sion Wilson, 20, was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of attempted murder, as well as first-degree arson, burglary, kidnapping and theft of a firearm.

Detectives believe all the suspects in this case have now been arrested and there are no remaining persons of interest.

