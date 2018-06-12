Detectives: At least 200 victims in Portland pair's identity theft crimes

Detectives believe Devranos and Collins are connected to the theft of a 2018 white Kia Sportage. (Photo: PPB)

Detectives believe at least 200 people were victims of a Portland pair’s identity theft crimes.

A 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were arrested Monday as part of an investigation into the alleged crimes, which included burglary, Portland police said.

The investigations started in early April after a victim contacted police and said someone had opened a retail account in their name.

During their investigation, detectives determined Nicholas Anthony Devranos and Toni Mae Collins had opened the account and used the victim’s identity to purchase a TV.

They also learned Devranos was renting five high-end luxury apartments in the Portland area under different aliases.

When detectives attempted to contact Devranos near one of the apartments, he tried to flee on a one-wheeled electronic skateboard, but failed. Police arrested him as he attempted to run away on foot near Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest Naito Parkway.

When officers returned to his apartment, they found and arrested Collins without incident. They searched the apartment and found stolen mail and checks and devices used to create identification cards.

Detectives also believe Devranos and Collins stole a 2018 Ford F-150 truck, which they found outside the building.

According to the bureau, Devranos and Collins used the stolen mail, checks and devices used to create identification cards to craft fake driver’s licenses. Officers believe the pair used them to rent apartments and vehicles and to obtain instant credit accounts at local retailers.

Investigators believe there are at least 200 people who are victims of Devranos and Collins’ identity theft activity.

Detectives also believe Devranos and Collins are connected to the theft of a 2018 white Kia Sportage. The Kia has an Oregon license plate with the characters “429KBK”.

Devranos and Collins were booked into the Multnomah County Jail. They face multiple counts of aggravated identity theft, unlawful use of a motorized vehicle, burglary, and other charges, police said.

The bureau continues to investigate.

Anyone who sees the Sportage or has information about Devranos and Collins should call Portland police on their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

