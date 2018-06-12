Rainbow Family members expected to pass through Sisters for regional gathering

Hundreds of people may be traveling through Deschutes County for a June regional gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The regional event off Highway 22 near the Santiam Pass could draw up to 600 members. Deputies warn that members will be in or traveling through the area June 11 through June 21.

They say residents in Sisters, the closest town with food and gas, should expect an increase in vehicle traffic and hitchhiking.

They should also be prepared to encounter abandoned vehicles and lost or stranded drivers, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also warn residents to watch for an increase in theft, criminal mischief and trespassing.

The Rainbow Family, a loosely affiliated group committed to principles of non-violence and egalitarianism, held a national gathering last year near John Day, the Bend Bulletin reports.

The group holds they benefit local businesses by spending thousands of dollars a day.

