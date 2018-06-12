Nike stops supplying cleats for Iran's national soccer team

Iran’s national team for the World Cup will not be receiving cleats, according to Nike.

Nike said due to U.S. sanction on Iran, and as a U.S. company, Nike can’t supply gear to the Iranian national team.

A spokesperson said this has nothing to do with President Trump’s recent announcement to re-impose economic sanction of Iran as previous sanctions already existed.

Iran plays its first match against Portugal on Friday at the World Cup held in Russia.

