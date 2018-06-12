Nike stops supplying cleats for Iran's national soccer team - KPTV - FOX 12

Nike stops supplying cleats for Iran's national soccer team

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV Image) (KPTV Image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Iran’s national team for the World Cup will not be receiving cleats, according to Nike.

Nike said due to U.S. sanction on Iran, and as a U.S. company, Nike can’t supply gear to the Iranian national team.

A spokesperson said this has nothing to do with President Trump’s recent announcement to re-impose economic sanction of Iran as previous sanctions already existed.

Iran plays its first match against Portugal on Friday at the World Cup held in Russia.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.