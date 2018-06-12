Man drowns at Paradise Point State Park

Authorities with Clark County Fire & Rescue say a man drowned Tuesday after entering the Lewis River at Paradise Point State Park.

They say a witness called 911 after seeing the man go under the water.

A Clark County Fire & Rescue spokesperson reports the man was in his 40s.

Dive teams with the Clark County Sheriff's Office were on scene Tuesday evening with Clark County Fire & Rescue at the East Fork area.

The sheriff's office says they will continue to investigate. No additional information was immediately available.

