Portland Thorns and Timbers help build homes with Habitat for Humanity for Stand Together week

Some of the Portland Timbers and Thorns spent the day sweating it out on a job site instead of on the soccer field.

The athletes put on their hard hats to help build homes with Habitat for Humanity as part of their annual stand together week.

With every hit of the hammer, this house is one step closer to becoming a home for a local family.

"That unit right there is going to a single mom with three teenage boys, she has her hands full let me tell you!" Portland Thorns Adrianna Franch said.

This house will be one of many built on this property in Beaverton, which is being transformed into Denney Gardens, thanks to the many volunteers with habitat for humanity.

"It warms my heart to be able to do this, they asked me what kind of work I wanted to do and I said 'let's get down and dirty and do this right!'" Franch said.

For Portland Thorns Goalkeeper, Adrianna Franch, it's a pleasure to be out working on a job site because she knows first-hand the impact it can have. She too grew up in a habitat house.

"To see that when was 10, but now be 27 and know and understand exactly what we did and what my mom did to receive the house is unreal, and all the volunteers that come out is massive and it makes a big difference,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity works with families and they contribute 500 hours of "sweat equity" helping build other habitat homes before they get their own home.

"You're stuck with a population of individuals who are forgotten because they can't just move from one place to the next because saving money is next to impossible when you're on an income bracket that's so small, when you're trying to provide for a family,” Adam Alfonso with Habitat for Humanity said.

This is the 7th annual stand together week.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.