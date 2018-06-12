Portland Timber's and Thorn's help to clean up Jenkins Estate for Stand Together week

Professional soccer players tackled their next community project, this time in Beaverton.

Tuesday’s site was the wildlife habitat at Jenkins Estate where players worked to help keep the 60-acre park clean and tidy.

Both Portland Timber's and Thorn's Defenders Roy Miller and Meghan Klingenberg were joined by timber's owner Meritt Paulson.

“It’s a great way to connect with people who are fans, people that are working the community. And be able to give to a good cause at the same time,” Thorns Defender Meghan Klingenberg said. “I love being here, love doing it. It gives me an excuse to get outside and meet new people and bring smiles to people's faces. It's great for me and great for Portland.”

Klingenberg also said it is nice to give back to the community that roots for them.

