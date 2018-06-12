Portland Timbers and Thorns help to clean up Jenkins Estate for Stand Together Week

Professional soccer players tackled their next community project, this time in Beaverton.

Tuesday’s site was the wildlife habitat at Jenkins Estate where players worked to help keep the 60-acre park clean and tidy.

Portland Timbers defender Roy Miller and Thorns defender Meghan Klingenberg were joined by Timbers owner Meritt Paulson.

“It’s a great way to connect with people who are fans, people that are working the community. And be able to give to a good cause at the same time,” Klingenberg said. “I love being here, love doing it. It gives me an excuse to get outside and meet new people and bring smiles to people's faces. It's great for me and great for Portland.”

Klingenberg also said it is nice to give back to the community that roots for them.

