Missing 86-year-old man with dementia found safe in Salem

Hundreds of people may be traveling through Deschutes County for a June regional gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.More >
Hundreds of people may be traveling through Deschutes County for a June regional gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.More >
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, Beaverton City Council passed an ordinance banning camping on city streets and other right-of-way areas, like sidewalks.More >
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, Beaverton City Council passed an ordinance banning camping on city streets and other right-of-way areas, like sidewalks.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
The defendants, who live in and around Corvallis, face conspiracy charges related to a credit card “bust-out” scheme, the attorney’s office said.More >
The defendants, who live in and around Corvallis, face conspiracy charges related to a credit card “bust-out” scheme, the attorney’s office said.More >
Detectives believe at least 200 people were victims of a Portland pair’s identity theft crimes.More >
Detectives believe at least 200 people were victims of a Portland pair’s identity theft crimes.More >
Police are seeking witnesses to a shooting that occurred during a suspected street race near Prairie High School in Brush Prairie.More >
Police are seeking witnesses to a shooting that occurred during a suspected street race near Prairie High School in Brush Prairie.More >
They found that 49% of the towels exhibited growth of bacteria normally found in or on the human body.More >
They found that 49% of the towels exhibited growth of bacteria normally found in or on the human body.More >
For nine years, she suffered like this. Beyond the pain, she developed cataracts and often broke out into extreme rashes.More >
For nine years, she suffered like this. Beyond the pain, she developed cataracts and often broke out into extreme rashes.More >
The suspects documented their kill in graphic photos -- grinning near slumped over carcasses, posing with a decapitated elk head and taking a selfie with animal blood splattered over one of the alleged poacher's face.More >
The suspects documented their kill in graphic photos -- grinning near slumped over carcasses, posing with a decapitated elk head and taking a selfie with animal blood splattered over one of the alleged poacher's face.More >
For the first time in more than half a century, wolves are returning to stay in the Mt. Hood National Forest. Wolves disappeared from Oregon in the mid-20th Century, when they were hunted, trapped, and poisoned to extinction in the region.More >
For the first time in more than half a century, wolves are returning to stay in the Mt. Hood National Forest. Wolves disappeared from Oregon in the mid-20th Century, when they were hunted, trapped, and poisoned to extinction in the region.More >