Missing 86-year-old man with dementia found safe in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office say an 86-year-old man reported missing Tuesday has been found safe.

Deputies say Gerald Siefarth has dementia. They were concerned for his welfare after he walked away from his care home on Trapper Drive Northeast around 6:30 p.m.

The department Tuesday night thanked the public for helping deputies spread the word.

