Two officers taken to hospital after patrol vehicle, ambulance collide in downtown Portland

Two police officers were taken to the hospital after a patrol vehicle collided with an ambulance in downtown Portland.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday near Northwest Park Avenue and West Burnside Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Both officers sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. One officer was transported to the hospital in an ambulance and the other was transported in a patrol vehicle.

There were no reports of injury to people inside the ambulance. Police say there was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

There’s no word on what caused the collision.

PPB’s Traffic Division is investigating.

