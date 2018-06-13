On the Go with Joe at KingPins Family Entertainment Center - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at KingPins Family Entertainment Center

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A place known to be fun for the whole family for more than five decades in Beaverton is moving on to its next chapter.

KingPins Family Entertainment Center, located at 2725 Southwest Cedar Hills Blvd, is replacing Sunset Lanes – which has been a staple for bowling in Beaverton for 55 years.

The new location, with its new name, is only 100 yards away from the old spot and includes much more than bowling.

KingPins also features an arcade, a laser tag arena and a bar and grill with 24 beers on tap.

The grand opening is Wednesday and Sunset Lane owners Jon Tang and Tom Burke, who now own KingPins, will be part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the occasion with the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more at MyKingPins.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.