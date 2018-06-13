On the Go with Joe at KingPins Family Entertainment Center

A place known to be fun for the whole family for more than five decades in Beaverton is moving on to its next chapter.

KingPins Family Entertainment Center, located at 2725 Southwest Cedar Hills Blvd, is replacing Sunset Lanes – which has been a staple for bowling in Beaverton for 55 years.

The new location, with its new name, is only 100 yards away from the old spot and includes much more than bowling.

KingPins also features an arcade, a laser tag arena and a bar and grill with 24 beers on tap.

The grand opening is Wednesday and Sunset Lane owners Jon Tang and Tom Burke, who now own KingPins, will be part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the occasion with the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce.

After 55 years, Beaverton’s Sunset Lanes has a new home and new name. First look at the new @KingPinsBeav coming up on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vXTf5u9ir8 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 13, 2018

Learn more at MyKingPins.com.

