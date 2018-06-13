Police need help identifying suspects who burglarized Albany Dut - KPTV - FOX 12

Police need help identifying suspects who burglarized Albany Dutch Bros

Posted: Updated:
(Image: Albany Police Department) (Image: Albany Police Department)
(Image: Albany Police Department) (Image: Albany Police Department)
ALBANY, OR (KPTV) -

The Albany Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two burglary suspects.

Police said the two suspects are responsible for a burglary at the Dutch Bros, located at 1895 Pacific Boulevard Southwest, on June 11.

One of the suspects, whose face was covered, has a distinct birth mark or tattoo on his left mid-back. Police released a picture of the birth mark or tattoo that was caught on surveillance.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has more information about the burglary is asked to contact Officer Dezi Meza or Officer Lee Phelps at (541)917-7680.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.