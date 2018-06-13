Police need help identifying suspects who burglarized Albany Dutch Bros

The Albany Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two burglary suspects.

Police said the two suspects are responsible for a burglary at the Dutch Bros, located at 1895 Pacific Boulevard Southwest, on June 11.

One of the suspects, whose face was covered, has a distinct birth mark or tattoo on his left mid-back. Police released a picture of the birth mark or tattoo that was caught on surveillance.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has more information about the burglary is asked to contact Officer Dezi Meza or Officer Lee Phelps at (541)917-7680.

