TriMet unveils proposed route for new MAX line

TriMet has unveiled a first look at the proposed MAX line that would run from Portland to Tigard and Bridgeport Village.

The project is called the "Southwest Corridor Plan" and if built, it will take MAX riders to a number of different locations in Tigard and Tualatin.

The route would follow Southwest Barbur Boulevard, pass by OHSU, then stop near the Burlingame Fred Meyer. It would continue to Barbur Transit Center and past Portland Community College's Sylvania Campus. Then on to the Tigard Transit Center, and finally the line would stop at Bridgeport Village.

Here’s the first proposed route for a new MAX line to Tigard and Bridgeport Village. pic.twitter.com/j2XHrCl6rX — TriMet (@trimet) June 12, 2018

FOX 12 spoke with a few people who were taking the bus at Bridgeport Village what they thought about a MAX line that could take them all the way into Portland.

"It's a better option in general, because you're off the highway, which I think most people would agree it's too packed tight," said Kurtis McVay.

"It takes up a lot of money, doesn't serve anywhere as many people. Buses at least use existing roads that cars are using already," said Elsa Pfahl.

Planners say this sixth MAX line could cost up to $2.8 billion dollars. TriMet hopes funding would be in place by 2020, and then the line could open in 2027.

Regional planners say the proposed MAX line would help deal with congestion and growth in this part of the metro area.

There a few public meetings coming up to discuss the line and various options.

For more information on the proposed MAX line, visit www.oregonmetro.gov/public-projects/southwest-corridor-plan/deis-comment-now

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.