Coast Guard crews searching for missing fisherman near Clatsop Spit

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman near the Clatsop Spit.

The 53-year-old man last texted his wife at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Coast Guard. He was reported missing at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday.

The man’s name has not been released by the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials said the man was last known to be fishing from shore in the area of the Clatsop Spit.

Crews from Station Cape Disappointment and Sector Columbia River and being joined by state and local agencies in the search operation.

