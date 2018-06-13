Crews respond to gas leak in SE Portland; people evacuated near 52nd and Division

Crews respond to gas leak in SE Portland; people evacuated near - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews responded to a gas leak in southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported people were being evacuated in the immediate area of Southeast 52nd Avenue and Division Street at around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters said a natural gas line was cut by a saw during construction in the area.

NW Natural crews responded to the scene and firefighters said they were using an abundance of caution to be sure the gas was not building up under the street or sidewalk.

NW Natural workers shut down several valves along 52nd Avenue between Division and Clinton to isolate the leak. 

People should avoid the area. 

