Crews respond to gas leak in SE Portland; people evacuated near 52nd and Division

Crews responded to a gas leak in southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported people were being evacuated in the immediate area of Southeast 52nd Avenue and Division Street at around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters said a natural gas line was cut by a saw during construction in the area.

NW Natural crews responded to the scene and firefighters said they were using an abundance of caution to be sure the gas was not building up under the street or sidewalk.

NW Natural workers shut down several valves along 52nd Avenue between Division and Clinton to isolate the leak.

NW Natural's team will be shutting down several valves along 52nd between Division and Clinton to isolate this leak. If you live in the immediate vicinity of this incident and have concerns about your gas service you may contact NW Natural at 503-226-4211 for more information. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 13, 2018

People should avoid the area.

We are in the height of summer construction and project season which can be trouble for underground utilities. ALWAYS call 811 for locating services before beginning any digging! — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 13, 2018

