Man accused of abusing kids at day care near Salem

An Independence man accused of sexually abusing a girl at the day care owned by his mother is suspected of abusing two additional children.

The Statesman Journal reports 24-year-old Quinlyn Harden was arrested in March on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse for allegedly abusing a girl under the age of 14 at Stinky Feet Childcare.

The Independence day care has been shut down.

He was charged Friday with sexually abusing two more children.

According to the charges filed Thursday, Harden is suspect of molesting a girl under the age of 12 and sexually abusing another child under the age of 14.

Harden has pleaded not guilty.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 28, and a trial date is set for Aug. 1.

