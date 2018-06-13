Disturbance suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Vancouver area

A suspect was hospitalized and a deputy sustained minor injuries in an officer-involved shooting in the Vancouver area.

Deputies responded to reports of a physical disturbance on the 11500 block of Northeast 126th Avenue at around 1:57 p.m. Wednesday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a fight ensued involving deputies and the suspect. Shots were fired and the suspect was hit, according to investigators.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but a condition update was not immediately provided.

A deputy involved in the incident sustained unspecified minor injuries.

The involved deputies were placed on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol.

The Regional Major Crimes Team was called out to the scene to investigate.

