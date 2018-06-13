On sale now: Flowers floral at Pioneer Courthouse Square

The 33rd annual Festival of Flowers is winding down at Pioneer Courthouse Square, and there are plenty of plants available for purchase, event organizers say.

This year’s design, “oFISHially GORGEous,” is a play on Oregon’s abundant fish population and the Columbia River Gorge.

The floral installation in downtown Portland includes some 20,000 flowers and other plant material, which will be on sale through Friday afternoon, according to Theresa Vetsch-Sandoval, director of marketing for Pioneer Courthouse Square.

“We have a lot of different kinds,” Vetsch-Sandoval said. “We have some annuals, which are marigolds and patience, lobelia, coleus. We also have three different kinds of grasses … we have Douglas Fir seedlings.”

Ornamental grass and Douglas fir seedlings “bring elements of the Columbia River Gorge into the city and encourage visitors to become immersed in the landscape,” festival officials said.

The flowers have been on display for the past two weeks.

Event organizers say people interested in buying the plants can purchase them Wednesday and Thursday until 6 p.m. through Friday afternoon.

