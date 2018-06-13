Hillsboro police arrest 19-year-old for murder in 2017 - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro police arrest 19-year-old for murder in 2017

Hillsboro police have arrested a 19-year-old man they say murdered another man in 2017.

According to officers, Langston Amani Harris killed Jose Raul Boyzo-Hernandez, 22, sometime in the early morning on Sept. 20.

The alleged murder occurred in the 950 block of Southeast 13th Avenue in Hillsboro, where officers originally responded to reports of a suicide.

During the initial investigation, detectives deemed Boyzo-Hernandez’s death “suspicious in nature”.

The department later changed the case to a homicide investigation and says detectives continue to investigate. 

Harris was arrested Sunday and booked into the Washington County Jail, where he faces a murder charge.

