Stand Together Week: Timbers, Thorns players sort through donated books going to local kids

The Rose City and the Portland Timbers are teaming up and giving back for "Stand Together Week"

On Wednesday, it was all about books for kids who need them the most.

Familiar faces from the field could be spotted at the Children’s Book Bank in northeast Portland.

Players from the Timbers and Thorns, plus volunteers, sorted through huge stacks of donated books which will go to local kids.

Every gently-used book cover was cleaned, torn pages were taped up, scribbles were erased and worn-out book spines were reinforced.

“It’s very soccer-centric on the field we're always trying to fix broken plays and make things better and hey, we're doing the same things with these books so it's very cool,” Former Timber player and FOX 12's Nat Borchers said.

The Children’s Book Bank processes one-hundred thousand donated books every year and with only three full-time employees, they depend on volunteers.

"I love reading it's one of my favorite things in the world. I read to my son and daughter every night. To be able to give back in this way is tremendously gratifying. I'm so pumped to be here,” Borchers added.

Organizers said all these extra hands from the "Stand Together Initiative" are a huge help.

