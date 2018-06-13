Oregon State’s Luke Heimlich named National Pitcher of the Year

Oregon State University’s Luke Heimlich was named National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation.

The award was announced Wednesday. Heimlich led the nation with 16 wins and a school-record 151 strikeouts, which was third nationally.

Heimlich is the first pitcher in Oregon State history to earn the honor.

Heimlich was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Year in May, becoming the first to win the honor in back-to-back years since Arizona State’s Mike Leake in 2008 and 2009.

Heimlich will join the Beavers for the College World Series, with Oregon State’s first game Saturday against North Carolina in Omaha, Nebraska. Heimlich requested to be excused from the team before the postseason last year due to scrutiny over a report that he pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation in 2012 when he was 15 years old in Puyallup, Washington.

Heimlich was not selected in the 2017 or 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.