Oregon State’s Luke Heimlich named National Pitcher of the Year - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State’s Luke Heimlich named National Pitcher of the Year

Posted: Updated:
Luke Heimlich (KPTV file image) Luke Heimlich (KPTV file image)
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State University’s Luke Heimlich was named National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation.

The award was announced Wednesday. Heimlich led the nation with 16 wins and a school-record 151 strikeouts, which was third nationally.

Heimlich is the first pitcher in Oregon State history to earn the honor.

Heimlich was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Year in May, becoming the first to win the honor in back-to-back years since Arizona State’s Mike Leake in 2008 and 2009.

Heimlich will join the Beavers for the College World Series, with Oregon State’s first game Saturday against North Carolina in Omaha, Nebraska. Heimlich requested to be excused from the team before the postseason last year due to scrutiny over a report that he pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation in 2012 when he was 15 years old in Puyallup, Washington.

Heimlich was not selected in the 2017 or 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.