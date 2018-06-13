New homeless shelter for men opens in SE Portland with 125 beds

A new homeless shelter for men is now open in southeast Portland with 125 beds.

Multnomah County unveiled the Wy’east Shelter at 1415 S.E. 122nd Avenue on Wednesday, as part of its effort to double year-round shelter capacity.

The county plans to keep the Wy’east Shelter open for one year, while work on new permanent facilities is completed.

The new shelter opens as the Hansen Shelter in northeast Portland is closing due to problems with the HVAC system.

County officials said the Hansen Shelter most likely will not reopen, making the Wy’east shelter even more necessary to “bridge the gap” while new shelters are built.

“They can stay as long as they need to,” said Denis Theriault, communications coordinator for the Joint Office of Homeless Services. “So that means you come in, you’re being asked, what kind of services you need? How can we help you? There is a culture of engagement.”

A person living nearby reached out to FOX 12, saying the shelter decision was made without public hearings and under short notice, with four schools nearby.

Theriault said most of the people his team helps just want a path back to stable housing.

For more shelter information, go to multco.us/joint.

