Man who spread his legs, touched woman at PCC library receives jail sentence

A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 120 days in jail Wednesday after he sexually abused a woman studying at a Portland Community College library, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

The alleged abuse occurred two years ago at PCC’s Cascade Campus.

The woman said she was inside the library when a strange man, identified as Kevin Taylor, sat next to her, spread his legs and leaned back in his chair.

Evidence presented during the trial Wednesday showed Taylor touch the woman’s left thigh on top of her clothing, the attorney’s office said.

Taylor then moved his hand to cover “an intimate part” of her lower body, Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Solomon said.

“The woman, understandably distressed, stood up, quickly shut her books and told the defendant to leave her alone,” Solomon said.

During the investigation, Portland police worked with PCC officials to identify the suspect, who they confirm is not a PCC student.

In addition to jail time, Taylor will serve five years’ probation and cannot have any contact with the victim.

Additionally, he will have to register as a sex offender and participate in a mental health evaluation and treatment, if recommended by his probation officer, the attorney’s office said.

