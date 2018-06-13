Deputies identify man who drowned at Paradise Point Park

TriMet has unveiled a first look at the proposed MAX line that would run from Portland to Tigard and Bridgeport Village.More >
TriMet has unveiled a first look at the proposed MAX line that would run from Portland to Tigard and Bridgeport Village.More >
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, Beaverton City Council passed an ordinance banning camping on city streets and other right-of-way areas, like sidewalks.More >
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, Beaverton City Council passed an ordinance banning camping on city streets and other right-of-way areas, like sidewalks.More >
Hundreds of people may be traveling through Deschutes County for a June regional gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.More >
Hundreds of people may be traveling through Deschutes County for a June regional gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.More >
Crews from Station Cape Disappointment and Sector Columbia River and being joined by state and local agencies in the search operation for a missing 53-year-old fisherman.More >
Crews from Station Cape Disappointment and Sector Columbia River and being joined by state and local agencies in the search operation for a missing 53-year-old fisherman.More >
Detectives believe at least 200 people were victims of a Portland pair’s identity theft crimes.More >
Detectives believe at least 200 people were victims of a Portland pair’s identity theft crimes.More >
The defendants, who live in and around Corvallis, face conspiracy charges related to a credit card “bust-out” scheme, the attorney’s office said.More >
The defendants, who live in and around Corvallis, face conspiracy charges related to a credit card “bust-out” scheme, the attorney’s office said.More >
For the first time in more than half a century, wolves are returning to stay in the Mt. Hood National Forest. Wolves disappeared from Oregon in the mid-20th Century, when they were hunted, trapped, and poisoned to extinction in the region.More >
For the first time in more than half a century, wolves are returning to stay in the Mt. Hood National Forest. Wolves disappeared from Oregon in the mid-20th Century, when they were hunted, trapped, and poisoned to extinction in the region.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
They found that 49% of the towels exhibited growth of bacteria normally found in or on the human body.More >
They found that 49% of the towels exhibited growth of bacteria normally found in or on the human body.More >
An initiative that would divide California into three separate states qualified Tuesday to appear on the ballot in November's general election.More >
An initiative that would divide California into three separate states qualified Tuesday to appear on the ballot in November's general election.More >