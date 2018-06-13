Deputies identify man who drowned at Paradise Point Park

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 41-year-old man who entered the Lewis River at Paradise Point State Park Tuesday night and was found dead Wednesday late afternoon.

Deputies say Michael C. Keith, of La Center, Wash., went under the water near the East Fork swimming area and never resurfaced.

CCSO and Clark County Fire & Rescue responded after two witnesses called 911 and reported a man in the middle of the river yelling for help.

While one witness called 911, the other paddled his kayak out to the man and tried to help. Taylor went under the water before kayaker could reach him, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue swimmers and a dive team were called to the location, but couldn’t find Taylor Tuesday night.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team and the CCSO Marine Patrol Unit recovered Keith’s body just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in 55-degree water at a depth of 20 feet.

His family has been notified and his body has been turned over to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

