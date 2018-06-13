Crews respond to a vehicle that was hit, pushed into a building by another vehicle in Happy Valley

Crews respond to a vehicle that was hit, pushed into a building - KPTV - FOX 12

A car ran into a building in southeast Portland on Wednesday evening.

Clackamas Fire responded to 12100 Southeast Stevens Court in Happy Valley.

Upon arrival, crews found a non-occupied truck that had been hit from the back and pushed into the building by another car.

It was reported that the driver of the other car mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal, according to officials.

One patient, exiting the eye clinic, was hit and injured.

The person was quickly extricated and transported to OHSU via ambulance for further care.

No further information was released.

