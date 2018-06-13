OSP searching for witnesses who saw a reckless driver in Tillamook Co.

Oregon State Police are looking for witnesses who saw a reckless driver on Tuesday in Tillamook County.

Tillamook County Law Enforcement received complaints around 1:25 p.m. of a reckless driver traveling south on Highway 101 near Manzanita.

Rockaway Beach police found the car traveling south Highway 101 and started a pursuit that ended due to continued reckless driving.

Later, Clatsop County deputies found the car traveling northbound on Highway 101 and ended a pursuit also due to continued reckless driving.

The suspect eventually went east onto Highway 26 where it crashed into a ditch, according to officials.

Officials said the man attempted to carjack a female witness before running into the woods on foot.

Washington County deputies responded and assisted with a K-9 and searched the area.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Oregon State Police is requesting anyone who witnessed the driving of the vehicle to contact Sergeant Dee Rzewnicki at 971-673-4003.

No further information was released as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.