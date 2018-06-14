2 rushed to hospital after 3-car wreck in Clackamas County - KPTV - FOX 12

2 rushed to hospital after 3-car wreck in Clackamas County

Posted: Updated:
Photo provided by Clackamas Fire. Photo provided by Clackamas Fire.
KPTV photo. KPTV photo.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Fire crews pried a person from a multiple vehicle wreck in Clackamas County Wednesday night.

The three-car crash occurred near Southeast 82nd and Johnson Creek Boulevard near Happy Valley, according to the Clackamas Fire Department.

At least two people involved in the crash were rushed to local hospitals.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The fire departments said residents should avoid the area if possible.

Authorities are investigating. No additional details were released. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.