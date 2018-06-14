2 rushed to hospital after 3-car wreck in Clackamas County

Fire crews pried a person from a multiple vehicle wreck in Clackamas County Wednesday night.

The three-car crash occurred near Southeast 82nd and Johnson Creek Boulevard near Happy Valley, according to the Clackamas Fire Department.

At least two people involved in the crash were rushed to local hospitals.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The fire departments said residents should avoid the area if possible.

Authorities are investigating. No additional details were released.

