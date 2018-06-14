Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman near Clatsop S - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman near Clatsop Spit

(Photo released by U.S. Coast Guard) (Photo released by U.S. Coast Guard)
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing fisherman along the Oregon Coast near Astoria. 

According to the Coast Guard, the 53-year-old man from Scappoose was fishing from the shore in the area of the Clatsop Spit. 

The man last texted his wife at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Coast Guard. He was reported missing at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday.

The man’s name has not been released by the Coast Guard. His truck was found near the south jetty of the Columbia River. 

Crews from Station Cape Disappointment and Sector Columbia River were joined by state and local agencies during the search operation.  

