Video shows fight ending with Clark County deputy shooting man

A home surveillance video shows a Clark County sheriff’s deputy shooting a man after the pair get into a fight and struggle in the driveway of a property Wednesday afternoon in Brush Prairie.

FOX 12 aired portions of the fight, but is not showing the shooting.

Investigators said the deputy was responding to a disturbance call at a home off Northeast 126th Avenue.

In the video, a man is seen lounging on the hood of a car, when the deputy’s patrol car comes up the driveway. The deputy then approaches the man, who gets off the car and grabs the deputy.

A really scary ordeal in Brush Prairie: Surveillance video shows a man attacking a @ClarkCoSheriff deputy, then the struggle that ensues before the deputy shoots the suspect. (WE ARE NOT SHOWING THE SHOOTING) @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/SqZF1y8ZrO — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 14, 2018

A fight ensues on the ground, showing both men struggling. The deputy manages to get up and then fires his weapon.

The video also captured the same man fighting with another man, several minutes before the deputy arrives.

FOX 12 spoke to the homeowner who provided the surveillance video. He only wanted to be referred to by his first name, Rusty.

Rusty said he wasn’t home during the ordeal, but said the man the deputy shot is a former, disgruntled tenant.

He said he kicked the man out more than a year ago, and the man continued to hold a grudge for it. Rusty also said the man has drug problems and suffers from mental illness.

“Unfortunately, an old tenant of mine came back and wanted some revenge on me,” Rusty said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed a deputy shot a man on the property. Deputies said the man was treated by responding medics and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies have not released details about the man’s injuries or his identity.

Rusty said his father and brother-in-law were home when the former tenant showed up.

According to Rusty, the man attacked his brother-in-law outside the home.

“He hit him like 16 times,” Rusty said. “Pinned him on the ground and repeatedly pummeled him, over and over again.”

Rusty said his brother-in-law suffered a broken cheekbone and was taken to the hospital.

After the fight, the man is seen throwing things at the house before relaxing on the car, until the deputy shows up.

“I’m really glad I bought my security system after he made the threats – money well spent,” Rusty said.

He added, “I feel some relief, because I know he’s going to go away for a long time now.”

The sheriff’s office said the deputy involved suffered minor injuries, but is OK.

The deputy is now on leave, following standard protocol after shootings.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.